Black Stars deserve our continued support – NAPO urges

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh believes that the Black Stars of Ghana deserve the country’s continued support ahead of the two last group games in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

NAPO as he is affectionately called is of the view that with Ghana’s decent side, the stars will do well when they play against their South Korean counterparts.



He made this known while reacting to Ghana’s loss against Portugal in their first Group H encounter.



Read His Post Below



It was an enjoyable experience watching the Ghana-Portugal match in the conference room of the Ministry of Energy with my staff.

We shared our collective groans and cheers as the match went on and we willed the Stars on. Unfortunately, it was not to be.



I believe we have a decent team and that we will do much better when we meet South Korea in our next game.



The boys deserve our continued support.



