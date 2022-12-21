Black Stars didn't perform badly at the World Cup - Frimpong Manso

Former Black Stars defender, Frimpong Manso

Former Ghana defender, Frimpong Manso has stated that the Black Stars of Ghana did not perform badly at the just-ended 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars in Group H beat South Korea 3-2, lost against Portugal (3-2) and Uruguay (2-0).



Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus picked up the man of the match award against South Korea and was Ghana's top scorer at the Mundial with two goals.



Ghana had the youngest squad at this year's tournament with an average age of 24.7 years, second was the USA with 25.2 years, and Spain with 25.6 years.

"The results wasn't that good but when it comes to individual performance then we can say that some were encouraging. Their first time of playing at the World Cup and when you look at the performances individual some produced I think we can say that was good," he told Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"For me we can't throw everything away and say everything was not good for us. We should take this as a fresh start and we can get some players from this squad and moving forward we can plan with them and then the next four years we can make a better team."