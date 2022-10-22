0
Black Stars don't play as a team - JY Appiah

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

JY Appiah is not happy with the performance of the Black Stars so far ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

According to the experienced football administrator, the senior national team doesn't play like a team on the pitch.

The Black Stars of Ghana played two international friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua last month. Brazil beat Ghana 3-0 in Le Havre, France and Ghana beat Nicaragua 1-0 in Lorca, Spain.

Ghana will play their last international friendly game against Switzerland before heading to the Mundial in Doha, Qatar.

"We don't play like a team we play as individuals you can have the best players but if they don't play as a team. For instance, the last match we played we scored 1-0 but the opposition gave to us everybody expected that we would have given them three or four," he told Ernest Brew Smith TV on youtube as monitored by footballghana.com

"This unknown side...individually we have a good team but we are not playing as a team. People are talking about the coach being part-time it is a problem because a national team that your coach is a part-time it is a big problem,"

"To me, I don't understand it I don't anywhere in the world a national team coach is a part-time team coach. I should be a big problem because all his attention is not on the national team he has divided attention to how can you perform,"

