Black Stars face Namibia in pre-AFCON friendly today, January 8

Black Stars during a training session

Source: GNA

The Black Stars of Ghana will test their strength against Namibia in an international friendly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, January 8 ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The friendly encounter would help Coach Chris Hughton assess his men after rigorous training sessions over the past few days.



Both teams would round up their preparations with the tough encounter before leaving to Ivory Coast as title contenders.



26 players trained with Black Stars team during the four-day camping, with the exception West Ham star Mohammed Kudus who was yet to report.

Ghana is caged in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique while Namibia would also face Tunisia, South Africa and Mali in Group E.



The 2023 AFCON tournament is scheduled for 13th January,2024 to 11th February,2024