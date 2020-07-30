Sports News

Black Stars forward Tarique Fosu secures Championship playoffs final with Brentford

Black Stars forward Tarique Fosu

Black Stars forward Tarique Fosu celebrated wildly after securing an English Championship playoff final berth with Brentford on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old watched the entire action from the substitute bench as his Brentford side overturned a 1-0 first-leg loss to win 3-1 and secured progress on a 3-2 aggregate triumph.



Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored a late stunner in the first leg to inspire the Welsh side as they travelled to Middlesex for the second leg.



But, two quick first half goals made the task a daunting one for the Swans who conceded the third midway into the second half before Liverpool loanee Ryan Brewster pulled a goal back for the visitors.



Fosu celebrated with the side at the final whistle as Andre was left disappointed.

Fosu, a former Reading player, was handed his debut Ghana call up by C K Akonnor in March but he couldn’t make the trip to the West African nation to honour the invitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic which led to suspension of football events in the world.



He has scored once in 10 league appearances for Brentford this season.



Brentford will have to wait for the winner of the tie between Cardiff City and Fulham which comes off on Thursday.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.