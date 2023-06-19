Black Stars found it difficult to score against Madagascar - Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has blamed Ghana's inability to win against Madagascar on his players' failure to score a goal in their 2023 AFCON Group E qualifier encounter.

A lacklustre performance in Antananarivo denied Ghana a victory that would have secured their spot in next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.



Sitting at the top of Group E, Ghana now has nine points from five games, with Angola and the Central African Republic closely trailing behind in second and third place, respectively, with eight and seven points.



During the post-game press conference, Hughton expressed his frustration with the team's inability to find the net.



He emphasized the importance of their upcoming match against Central African Republic in September, which will be the final round of qualifiers.

"We are very disappointed. We came here with an attitude and a mindset to win, but to win any football match, you need to score goals, and we found it difficult today.



“The pitch is difficult, it's a very uneven pitch, but it's the same for both teams... the fact that we didn't score is the most disappointing thing," lamented Hughton.



JNA/FNOQ