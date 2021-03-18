Black Stars game was a good test for us - Legon Cities coach

Legon Cities new coach, Bashiru Hayford

Legon Cities coach, Bashir Hayford, has said his team has been given a major test ahead of the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League after their friendly game defeat to the Black Stars.

The Royals succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to the Black Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.



The Black Stars used the game to prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in the coming days.

"This was a very good test for us. We have a lot of positives to take from the game. We will continue to work and be ready for the start of the second round. Asamoah Gyan showed his class as usual," Bashir Hayford said after the game.



The second round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season kick starts on April 2.