Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott joins Scottish club Hibernian on a 3-year deal

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, has joined Scottish club Hibernian from English League One side, Charlton Athletic.

The goalkeeper signed a three-year deal with the Scottish club for an undisclosed amount.



Wollacott will be working under his former Bristol City boss Lee Johnson at Hibernian as they compete in the UEFA Conference League.



Wollacott's journey at Charlton Athletic took an unfortunate turn when he sustained an injury just days before the start of the 2022 World Cup.



As a result, he lost his place in the team, and upon his return from injury, he struggled to secure regular playing time in the highly competitive English Championship.



However, the goalkeeper's move to Hibernian presents him with a fresh opportunity to showcase his skills and provide strong competition for Hibernian captain David Marshall.



With his experience gained from several loan spells during his seven-year tenure at Bristol City, as well as his stint at Swindon Town during the 2021-22 season, Wollacott is eager to make an impact at his new club.

Having played 20 games for Charlton last season, Wollacott is determined to build on his previous performances and make a significant contribution to Hibernian's campaign.



The move to the Scottish club offers him a chance to reignite his career and demonstrate his abilities at a high level.





We are delighted to complete the permanent signing of Ghanaian international Jojo Wollacott!



The goalkeeper joins Hibs from Charlton Athletic for undisclosed terms and has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal. pic.twitter.com/rsPC0V4y9E — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) June 23, 2023

In safe hands ????



Welcome to Hibs, Jojo Wollacott! ???? pic.twitter.com/fpgpbgcsyf — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) June 23, 2023

