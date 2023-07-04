2
Sports

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott to wear number 13 at Hibernian FC

Black Stars Goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott .jpeg Jojo Wollacott

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Hibernian FC has announced that their newly acquired goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, will be donning the number 13 jersey for the upcoming season.

The Ghana international goalkeeper joined Hibernian FC the club for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal and is expected to play a huge role for the side.

Wollacott reunites with former trainer as Bristol City Lee Johnson at the Scottish outfit.

Jojo Wollacott is expected to provide competition for captain David Marshall ahead of the new season.

The shot stopper has seen a massive rise in his career since breaking into the Black Stars team. Before making his debut for the national team, Wollacot was plying his trade in the English League 2.

Following an impressive performance, the goalkeeper secured a move to the League One, joining Charlton Athletic last summer, where he played 20 games.

The Black Stars goalkeeper will now compete in the Scottish top-flight after completing a move to Hibernian.

