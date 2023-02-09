Black Stars goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott makes return from injury in friendly

Jojo Wollacott

Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott is making his way back to first-team action after a successful U-21 friendly game.

Wollacott played the entire match as Charlton Athletic U-21 won 2-1 over AFC Bournemouth U-21, behind closed doors on Tuesday.



He suffered a broken finger prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which ruled him out of contention for a place in the Ghana Black Stars squad.



The former Forest Green man was in a strong position to be named as the starting goalkeeper, but the injury forced him to miss his World Cup debut.



Wollacott played a crucial role in helping the Black Stars qualify for the tournament for the fourth time. He made crucial saves in the final eliminator against Nigeria in Abuja.



The 26-year-old Bristol-born player is now on the road to recovery and regaining his spot on the first team.





