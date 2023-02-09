0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott makes return from injury in friendly

Jojooooyyy Wollacott suffered a broken finger prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott is making his way back to first-team action after a successful U-21 friendly game.

Wollacott played the entire match as Charlton Athletic U-21 won 2-1 over AFC Bournemouth U-21, behind closed doors on Tuesday.

He suffered a broken finger prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which ruled him out of contention for a place in the Ghana Black Stars squad.

The former Forest Green man was in a strong position to be named as the starting goalkeeper, but the injury forced him to miss his World Cup debut.

Wollacott played a crucial role in helping the Black Stars qualify for the tournament for the fourth time. He made crucial saves in the final eliminator against Nigeria in Abuja.

The 26-year-old Bristol-born player is now on the road to recovery and regaining his spot on the first team.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST