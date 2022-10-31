2
Sports

'Black Stars goalkeeping department safe'- Richard Kingson assures Ghanaians

Richard Olele Kingston 1.jpeg Richard Olele Kingson is Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer Richard “Olele” Kingson says Ghanaians should not be worried about the goalkeeping department as they will select the best to represent the country at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars’ goalkeeping department has been a major area of concern in major tournaments in recent times because of inconsistencies in performances.

England-based Jojo Wollacott seems to have grabbed the number one spot, with Richard Ofori, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, and Lawrence Ati-Zigi being his deputies.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports during a “Walk with the Legends,” event organised by the Ghana Football Association, to galvanise support for the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Kingson was optimistic that any goalkeeper selected for the tournament would live up to the task.

“The goalkeepers we have now have confidence, and you can see that from the recent games we have played. They want to do something for the nation, and for me, that department is safe. Anybody who gets the chance to be in the post will give off their maximum best,” he emphasised.

Kingson disclosed that he was closely working with other technical team members to ensure that the best goalkeepers are selected for the tournament.

The former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper stressed the need for Ghanaians to come together and rally support for the Black Stars, believing that it could do the magic and help the team to excel in this year’s World Cup.

“I want Ghanaians to come together to support the Black Stars with all our energy because it is our own no matter what,” he added.

Kingson was confident the Black Stars could surpass the quarter-final stage, a berth he was part of in 2010.

