Black Stars have improved under Chris Hughton – Karim Zito

Black Stars

Dreams FC tactician Karim Zito says he is impressed with the progress of the senior national team under new head coach Chris Hughton.

The Irish has been in charge of two games since taking over; the double header AFCON 23 qualifiers against Angola in March. The Black Stars beat the Palancras Negras 1-0 in Kumasi and held them to a 1-1 draw in Luanda.



Zito believes the team is heading in the right direction. He told Kessben TV: “In terms of points, four out six, what do you want again? You see the changes.

"You see the aggressiveness of these young ones wanting to win at all cost but luck just eluded them in Angola. So far so good, I am okay with him (Hughton). There’s improvement because they are playing according to instructions given to them.”