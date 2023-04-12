Black Stars have quality enough to get results - Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is impressed with the incredible talent of Ghanaian players which he believes can greatly contribute to achieving the team's targets.

Chris Hughton who was appointed to replace Otto Addo in March has overseen two matches against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Technical Advisor in a four-member technical team that led the team to the 2022 World Cup.



Hughton says his presence with the team has allowed him to spot great talents which he believes will be a key factor in the team's success.



“Getting results is about believing in the players. I think we have a talented group of players and a talented squad,” he said," he told SuperSports

“It is trying to get that we get the right dynamics in the team and of course ultimately picking the right team to get results.



“You have to rely on good team spirits, good team organisation, togetherness, and desire from the team to win a football match."



The Black Stars will be back in action in June to play in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers. They currently lead Group E with eight points after four matches and will need just one more win to secure a place in Ivory Coast for next year's AFCON tournament