Black Stars have what it takes to beat South Korea - Franky5

Source: Evans Obiri, contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of IREVA Sports Agency, Frank Kwabena Owusu, popularly known as Franky5, believes the Black Stars have what it takes to beat South Korea to make their chances of qualifying from Group H of the World Cup easier.

Franky5, who uses his agency to promote sports in the country, expects Ghana to respond positively to their 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening group game last Thursday.



Ghana will play South Korea today in search of an important win as they look to qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the tournament in Qatar.



In an interview with Graphic Online, Franky5 lauded Ghanaians for throwing their weight behind the Black Stars during the team’s loss to Portugal.



“I really believe in the team to deliver against South Korea in the next game after their spirited performance against Portugal.



“It was important to start on a good note and the team’s performance impressed everyone in the country,” he said.

Commenting on the squad depth, Franky5 said the team has a lot of youthful players who are willing to die for the nation and that is a motivation for them.



He added that everything was in order for the team to beat South Korea and give Africa her second victory at the mundial following Morocco’s win over Belgium yesterday.



“The team is made up of a lot of quality young players who are willing to die for the national jersey and that alone is a motivation.



“I am convinced that the team has everything in place to ensure a convincing victory over South Korea to make it two wins from African sides at the tournament,” Franky5 noted.