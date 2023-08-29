Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton to name Ghana squad for Central Africa Republic this week

Chris Hughton

The head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has reportedly finished putting together his Ghana squad for the upcoming clash against the Central African Republic.

The Ghana national team will host their counterpart next month in the final round of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Over the last few weeks, Coach Chris Hughton has been monitoring players both abroad and in Ghana in his bid to select the best players for the game against the Central African Republic.



Reports gathered indicate that the gaffer will this week announce his squad for the crucial game.

It is understood that depending on engagement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, Coach Chris Hughton is likely to make the announcement on Tuesday, August 29.



Ghana must avoid a defeat to the Central African Republic on September 7, to secure qualification for the 2023 AFCON.



The game is scheduled to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.