Black Stars head coach search committee set February 2 deadline for applicants

Mark Addo, GFA vice president is leader of the 5-man committee

The Committee tasked to search for a new Black Stars Head Coach has set Friday, February 2, 2024 at 11:59pm as the final deadline for the submission of applications for the job.

The GFA Executive Committee tasked a five-member Committee headed by GFA Vice President Mark Addo to look for a new national team Coach for the Senior Men’s National Team (Black Stars).



The Committee was also mandated to target suitable and competent coaches for consideration even if they don’t apply for the post.



The Search Committee therefore reminds coaches who are interested in coaching the Black Stars to send their applications including the curriculum vitae or resume, mission statement to the Search Committee to the email address: recruitment@ghanafa.org before the deadline above.



JOB DESCRIPTION – HEAD COACH



The Head Coach shall oversee the overall management of the Senior Men’s National Team including the selection of players, tactical planning of training and games, and the performance of the Black Stars.



The Head Coach shall be responsible for the general technical direction and supervision of the Black Stars.

The Head Coach shall be required to build the capacity of the Technical Team of the Black Stars.



The Head Coach must be knowledgeable about latest trends and innovations in football tactics and development.



The Head Coach must have a football philosophy that aligns with or compliments the GFA’s DNA.



The Head Coach should collaborate with the Technical Directorate to identify and develop young talents for the national teams.



The Head Coach must have the ability to scout new talent for the national team and should be able to travel in-country or international to monitor players performances.



The Head Coach shall be required to undertake media engagements including but not limited to calling of squads, pre-match and post-match interviews.

QUALIFICATIONS



The Head Coach should be a proven winner in coaching Top Men’s National Teams or Club Football.



Must hold the highest football license in the world with 15 years football experience.



Proven track record in team reconstruction, organization and development of young in talent.



Proven disciplinarian, tactician with strong leadership skills.