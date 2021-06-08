Black Stars hold final training session ahead of Morocco clash

Black Stars

The Black Stars held their last training session ahead of the much-anticipated friendly match against Morocco on Tuesday.

The West African powerhouse were initially slated to play against Ethiopia and South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, but those games were postponed by CAF due to Covid-19 fears.



The Ghana FA decided to play Morocco and Ivory Coast during the period to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers which kicks off in September and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be staged in Cameroon.



The team touched down in the North Africa country on Sunday.



The game is scheduled to come off in Rabat on June 8.



Ghana will fly back to Accra right after the game to prepare for another friendly match against neighbours Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, June 12.



Check the pictures below;






















































































































































































































































































































