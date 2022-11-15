Black Stars hold first training session in Abu Dhabi ahead of Switzerland friendly

The Black Stars of Ghana have started training in Abu Dhabi today to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The team opened camp at their base in the UAE capital on Monday to prepare for the friendly match against Switzerland before the start of the mundial.



Coach Otto Addo and his assistants have trained the team for the first time as players fight for a place in the starting eleven.



The team trained with 25 players who are currently present at the team's camp. Only one player was absent from the training session.

Joseph Aidoo who is the only player not in camp yet is expected to join the rest of the players in camp before their training session on Wednesday.



Catch a glimpse of the team’s training sessions below:



