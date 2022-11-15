1
Menu
Sports

Black Stars hold first training session in Abu Dhabi ahead of Switzerland friendly

Video Archive
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have started training in Abu Dhabi today to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The team opened camp at their base in the UAE capital on Monday to prepare for the friendly match against Switzerland before the start of the mundial.

Coach Otto Addo and his assistants have trained the team for the first time as players fight for a place in the starting eleven.

The team trained with 25 players who are currently present at the team's camp. Only one player was absent from the training session.

Joseph Aidoo who is the only player not in camp yet is expected to join the rest of the players in camp before their training session on Wednesday.

Catch a glimpse of the team’s training sessions below:

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
Related Articles: