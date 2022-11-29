0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars hold recovery training session after South Korea game

Video Archive
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars are back at training today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, a day after their dramatic win over South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars were able to secure 3 points over the Asians in a 5-goal thriller at the Education City Stadium.

Ahead of their much-anticipated game against Uruguay, the team held a recovery training session on Tuesday afternoon.

The Black Stars players had a shake-off session at the gym before heading to the field for a proper session.

The training session was mainly attended by players who were unused in the game against South Korea.

Ghana’s next game is against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, December 3, 2022.

Watch video below



JNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ashanti Region NSS director captured on tape attacking nurse
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Related Articles: