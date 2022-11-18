Black Stars hold recovery training session in Abu Dhabi after Switzerland win

Black Stars held a recovery training session in Abu Dhabi without players who participated in their 2-0 friendly win over Switzerland on Thursday.

Coach Otto Addo put these players through their paces in a bid to get them ready for the World Cup.



Ghana concluded their 2022 World Cup preparation with a convincing win over Switzerland at the Zayed Sports complex.



Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Serlom Semenyo scored in the second half to ensure the West Africans head into the World Cup on a high note.



The team has been camping in the United Arab Emirates capital for the past four days as coach Addo looks to fine-tune his squad for the global showpiece.



Black Stars will leave Abu Dhabi for Doha today for Doha and are expected to arrive this evening to continue with preparations for the World Cup finals.



Black Stars. who are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay?

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



Ghana secured a 4th FIFA World Cup tournament having participated in 2006, 2010, and 2014 in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil after drawing 1-1 against Nigeria in the return leg of the final play-offs at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to seal qualification on the away goals rule.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place between November 20 and December 18, 2022.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.



