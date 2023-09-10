Black Stars hold training in Accra ahead of international friendly against Liberia on Tuesday

On Saturday afternoon, the team held their first training ahead of the game on Tuesday

The Black Stars of Ghana on Saturday held training at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their international friendly game on Tuesday.

Ghana will host Liberia in Accra as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which get underway in November.



The Black Stars have been housed in Group I alongside Mali, Madagascar, Comoros, Central African Republic and Chad.



Having secured qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Central African Republic on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium, the playing body arrived in Accra on Friday.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku who replaced injured Joseph Paintsil took part of the team's training. He is expected to get game time on Tuesday after failing to make the matchday squad list.



Medeama SC striker, Jonathan Sowah who earned his maiden call-up to the Black Stars following his impressive performance in the Ghana Premier League last season is also expected to feature against Liberia in the international friendly.



Kick-off of the game has been scheduled at 16:00GMT.



