1
Menu
Sports

Black Stars job: I'm for Chris Hughton - Ex-Deputy Sports Minister

Chris Hughton1 610x400 Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Deputy Sports Minister, Vincent Oppong Asamoah is backing former Newcastle manager, Chris Hughton to replace Otto Addo as Black Stars coach.

The Black Stars coaching job is currently vacant following the resignation of Otto Addo on Friday, December 2, after Ghana's elimination from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Several names have come up after Otto Addo's announcement with Christ Hughton, Hugo Broos, and George Boateng reportedly leading the race on social media.

Vincent Oppong Asamoah has called on the GFA to appoint someone within the current technical team because of continuity.

"If Otto Addo is gone, I still believe they should appoint someone from the existing technical team to handle the team. If the technical advisor(Chris Hughton) is ready, I’m all for him," he said on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

Otto Addo supervised 12 games as the head coach of the Black Stars in his nine-month stint with the Black Stars.

He won three out of the 12 games, lost five, and drew the remaining four matches which include the doubleheader against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin