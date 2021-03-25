Black Stars journey in Afcon qualifiers thus far!

The Black Stars

Ghana's Black Stars will face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa tonight in the penultimate Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Johannesburg.

The West African powerhouse lead Group C of the qualifiers and a win or a draw will see them reaching the competition for the 23rd time.



After their game against South Africa, they will be hosting Sao Tome and Principe in the final game of the qualifiers in Ghana on Sunday.



Here is how the Black Stars have fared so far:



Ghana 2-0 South Africa





The Black Stars began the qualifying campaign with an impressive win against tonight's opponents South Africa in Cape Coast last year. Goals from Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus sealed victory in Ghana for the four times champions.



Sao Tome and Principe 0-1 Ghana



The Black Stars followed up with a hard-fought win in Sao Tome to take an early lead in the Group. Jordan Ayew scored from the spot to ensure Ghana picked all three points in their second group game.



Ghana 2-0 Sudan





The Black Stars kept their 100% record in the qualifiers win a vintage performance in the victory over Sudan in Cape Coast. Inspired by captain Andre Ayew, who bagged a brace, Ghana went clear at the top of the table and had not conceded in any of the three matches.



Sudan 1-0 Ghana







The high-flying Black Stars were halted on matchday 4 after conceding in the final minute to lose to Sudan and leave the group wide open. The Black Stars missed the services of all three captains for the match. Andre Ayew, Richard Ofori, and Thomas Partey were all out with injuries leaving the leadership role to Jordan Ayew.