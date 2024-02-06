Black Stars kept getting worse match after match under Chris Hughton - Former Hearts of Oak CEO

former Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer, Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, believes the Black Stars kept getting worse day by day under the guidance of Chris Hughton.

Hughton was fired after Ghana’s dismal performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where they failed to win a single game.



Mortagbe says the former Brighton boss inherited a good team from Otto Addo after the 2022 World Cup he should have improved.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, Mortagbe expressed disappointment with the team's performance under Hughton, noting that instead of progressing, the team seemed to struggle from match to match.



“Chris Hughton inherited a squad that had shown a lot of promise in Qatar during the World Cup. I had expected the team to, under him, improve even more. Rather, we saw the team floundering from match to match,” he said.

Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.



The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.