Black Stars land in Antananarivo for Madagascar AFCON qualifier

Black Stars arrival in Madagascar

The Black Stars have arrived in Antananarivo for the 2023 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group E qualifier against Madagascar.

The team of 23 players and technical team members departed Accra on Friday afternoon, June 16 and arrived in the Madagascan capital at about 1am on Saturday, June 17.



Ghana will hold its official and final training session at the Kianja Barea stadium at 5pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023.



The Black Stars will head into the game against Madagascar seeking a win to secure a place at the 2023 AFCON to be played in Cote D’Ivoire from January 13 - February 11, 2024.



The game is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at 2pm.



Ghana leads Group E with eight points, having won two and two draws in the first four matches.

The four-time AFCON winners defeated Madagascar 3-0 and Angola 1-0, while drawing 1-1 with Central African Republic and Angola.



Twenty-four players travelled on Friday. They include:



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollaccott



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Addo, Nicholas Opoku, Kasim Adams, Patrick Kpozo



Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Edmund Addo, Majeed Ashimeru

Wingers/Forwards: Joseph Painstil, Osman Bukari, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kwasi Okyere Wreidt, Hafiz Konkoni



