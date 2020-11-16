Black Stars land in Sudan ahead of 2021 AFCON qualifier

Some of the players getting off the plane

The Black Stars of Ghana have landed safely in Sudan ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.

Ghana departed from the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday for the return encounter against Sudan.



The team touched down in Omdurman in the early wee hours of the morning and headed straight to their hotel.



Below are the players that made the trip:



Goalkeepers: Fatau Dauda, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Abalora.



Defenders: John Boye, Baba Abdul Rahman, Kwadwo Amoako, Christopher Nettey, Alexander Djiku, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Attamah, Nicholas Opoku.

Midfielders: Emmanuel Lomotey, Afriyie Acquah, Clifford Aboagye, Majeed Ashimeru, Mubarak Wakaso



Forwards: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Tariqe Fosu, Samuel Owusu, Caleb Ekuban, John Antwi, Jefferey Schlupp.



Sudan will host Ghana on Tuesday, November 17, in a matchday four tie at Omdurman, Khartoum.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 13:00 GMT.



Check out some images below:









