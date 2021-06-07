Black Stars leave for Morocco friendly

• Ghana will play Morocco today, June 7, 2021,

•The game has been sanctioned by FIFA



• The Black Stars travel without deputy captain Thomas Partey



The Black Stars have left the shores of Ghana today June 7, 2021, to Rabat, for the international friendly game against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.



The team headed by coach Charles Akonnor, his captain Andre Ayew and some officials from the Ghana Football Association(GFA) left the country in the early hours of Monday.



The Black Stars will be hosted by the Moroccans for an international friendly game sanctioned by the Federation of International Football Association(FIFA) on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Accra Great Olympics captain joined the team to Morocco shortly after featuring in the 'GA Mantse' derby where they drew 1-1 with Accra Hearts of Oak.



Deputy captain Thomas Partey as earlier reported, was sacked from camp by coach Charles Akonnor hence, will be missing the game against the Atlas Lions.



The team will return to Ghana to play Ivory Coast on June 12, 2021, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Watch the Black Stars' arrival in Morocco in the post below:



