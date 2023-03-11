0
Black Stars made me lose a lot of money during 2022 World Cup - Wisa Greid reveals

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Wiser Grade has revealed that he has not placed a bet after the 2022 FIFA World Cup because of Black Stars.

Wiser, speaking to Angel TV, said he placed a bet on Black Stars matches with high hopes of Ghana winning but it turned out the other way around.

The singer said, in general, he lost a huge amount of money throughout the tournament but Ghana made him lose more.

"I lost a lot of money. I've not staked a bet again since the World Cup. When Black Stars is playing, because I'm a Ghanaian they believe that we will win so place a bet on it(the matches)."

When asked about the amount of money he lost in the Ghana-Uruguay game, he could not utter a word, his jaw dropped, depicting a day he does not want to remember.

Ghana needed to beat Uruguay to progress to the round of 16 of the tournament. Andre Ayew missed an early penalty and Ghana went on to lose 2-0.

The Black Stars won one and lost two games at the competition and exited at the Group stages.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
