‘Black Stars management members too indiscipline, they like chasing girls at AFCON tournaments’- Oppong Asamoah

Former Deputy Sports Minister, Vincent Oppong Asamoah

Former Deputy Sports Minister under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, has said that the country’s inability to win the Africa Cup of Nations title should be blamed on the Black Stars management members who act irresponsibly during tournaments.

According to him, there have been several instances that management members are only interested in chasing women when they go for competitions, losing their focus on the mission at hand.



The Member of Parliament for Dormaa West in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM blamed the inappropriate behaviour of some of them as the reason why the AFCON drought still lingers on.



“Ghanaians are too indisciplined, they cannot close their zips, when they travel for tournaments, they keep chasing girls, and disrupt the attention of the Players.



“I have followed the Black Stars to many tournaments, and see some of the management members changing girls at the team’s hotel, they compete with the players for girls, most of whom are foreigners.”, he added.

The former deputy Sports minister stressed that Ghana has quality players capable of winning any international competition, but the level of indiscipline makes it impossible for the team to make progress.



Mr Oppong Asamoah praised the Current Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif, insisting “he is a listening person.”



"I know the minister, he is a listening man, he has conferred on all past ministers of sports, and I think if he continues this way, he will succeed", he said.