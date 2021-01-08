Black Stars midfielder Clifford Aboagye reveals hobbies

Mexico-based Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye has revealed activity he does for pleasure when he is free.

According to Aboagye, who recently got called up into the senior national team, Black Stars, his hobbies are sleeping and playing video games.



“On a rest day, I generally like to sleep a lot in the morning. Forever. Rest more. Play play, I really like to play games,” the new Club Puebla player said in a video posted by the club.



Reflecting on life in Mexico, Clifford Aboagye further disclosed that he enjoys the variety of food available in Mexico.



“The Mexican, the truth is a food with many varieties, right? that I can find what I have been eating from Africa. I eat more of my favourite foods.”

The 25-year-old joined Club Puebla on loan in December. It is his fourth club in North American country since arriving in 2017.



He has featured for Atlas, Querétaro, and Tijuana.



