0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh gifted Hearts of Oak jersey

FjtlguZWAAAbpCm Kyereh is in town after Black Stars exit from the World Cup

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The SC Freiburg attacking midfielder is currently in Ghana for holidays following Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While on his holidays, he has been gifted a Hearts of Oak jersey by the leadership of the supporters in the Greater Accra Region.

Elated with the beautiful jersey, he has been spotted rocking the rainbow colours with a smile on his face.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is one of the 26 players that made it into Coach Otto Addo’s final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He featured in all three matches as a substitute in the second half. After his holidays in Ghana, he will report to SC Freiburg in Germany to prepare for the resumption of the German Bundesliga at the end of this year’s mundial.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits