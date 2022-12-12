Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh gifted Hearts of Oak jersey

Kyereh is in town after Black Stars exit from the World Cup

The SC Freiburg attacking midfielder is currently in Ghana for holidays following Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While on his holidays, he has been gifted a Hearts of Oak jersey by the leadership of the supporters in the Greater Accra Region.



Elated with the beautiful jersey, he has been spotted rocking the rainbow colours with a smile on his face.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is one of the 26 players that made it into Coach Otto Addo’s final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He featured in all three matches as a substitute in the second half. After his holidays in Ghana, he will report to SC Freiburg in Germany to prepare for the resumption of the German Bundesliga at the end of this year’s mundial.