Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh meets Antonio Rudiger

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Second right) with Rudiger (second left) and other friends

Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh met Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger in Spain for a friendly catch-up.

The German national team defender and the Ghanaian attacking midfielder, who has spent the majority of his career in Germany, were photographed enjoying drinks together.



Rudiger posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "with friends."



In February, Bundesliga club SC Freiburg announced that the Ghanaian midfielder had been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a cruciate ligament rupture. The injury occurred during training.



The 26-year-old missed Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games in March against Angola and will also be unavailable for the upcoming match against Madagascar in June.

He is currently in recovery from the rupture and hopes to be back in time for pre-season training with Freiburg.



The former St. Pauli midfielder has made 12 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring twice.



He signed a three-year deal with Freiburg in the summer after transferring from St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2.