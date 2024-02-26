Black Stars midfielder Richmond Lamptey loses father

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey

Odarkwei Lamptey, the father of Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey, has passed away. This was confirmed by Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), announced the passing of Mr. Lamptey, stating that he died on February 25, 2024.



"Asante Kotoko is deeply saddened by the death of @RichmondLampt8 father, Mr Odarkwei Lamptey, whose passing occurred last night," the club wrote.



"The thoughts of everyone associated with the club are with our deputy skipper and his family."



Richmond Lamptey has been a key figure for Asante Kotoko this season. His impressive campaign this season earned him a call-up to the Black Stars for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

He featured in Kotoko's 1-0 defeat to Hearts of Lions in Kpando on Saturday, February 24, 2024.





