Black Stars need Afena-Gyan; he has qualities that current strikers don’t have – Awudu Issaka

Felix Afena-Gyan

Former Ghana international, Awudu Issaka has made a case for why teenager Felix Afena-Gyan deserves a place in the current Black Stars squad.

The forward missed out on a call-up to the national team in the March international break when he was overlooked by new head coach Chris Hughton.



While he would be drafted into the Black Meteors squad, Felix Afena-Gyan turned down the call-up.



According to Awudu Issaka, the Cremonese striker should be in the Black Stars squad. In his view, the attacker has qualities that the current strikers do not have.

“Afena-Gyan should be recalled to the Black Stars because he possesses some qualities that the current strikers don’t have,” Awudu Issaka said in an interview with Angela TV.



Having turned down the Black Meteors call-up, Felix Afena-Gyan has been training with his personal fitness instructor to get back to his best shape.



He is a striker with a lot of potential but not getting enough playing time at Cremonese since his move from AS Roma.