2
Menu
Sports

Black Stars need Afena-Gyan; he has qualities that current strikers don’t have – Awudu Issaka

AFG.png Felix Afena-Gyan

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Awudu Issaka has made a case for why teenager Felix Afena-Gyan deserves a place in the current Black Stars squad.

The forward missed out on a call-up to the national team in the March international break when he was overlooked by new head coach Chris Hughton.

While he would be drafted into the Black Meteors squad, Felix Afena-Gyan turned down the call-up.

According to Awudu Issaka, the Cremonese striker should be in the Black Stars squad. In his view, the attacker has qualities that the current strikers do not have.

“Afena-Gyan should be recalled to the Black Stars because he possesses some qualities that the current strikers don’t have,” Awudu Issaka said in an interview with Angela TV.

Having turned down the Black Meteors call-up, Felix Afena-Gyan has been training with his personal fitness instructor to get back to his best shape.

He is a striker with a lot of potential but not getting enough playing time at Cremonese since his move from AS Roma.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Related Articles: