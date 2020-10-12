Black Stars need a blend of experienced and young players - Oliver Arthur

Oliver Arthur has called for patience for coach C.K Akonnor

FIFA licensed player agent Oliver Arthur last Saturday expressed concern about how experienced players in the Black Stars are phased out.

Reacting to the result of Ghana's game against Mali on the Joy Sports link, Oliver asserted the need for the experienced players to pass on their knowledge to the young ones.



"I don't know what accounted for the overhaul of the team. We had about seven new players who have not played with their colleagues before so there was no cohesion."



"In ghana, when experience players are called to the national team, people complain that they're too old. But we need the young players to understudy the senior ones. We need a blend of the two."

He therefore called for patience for coach C.K Akonnor.



"We need to be patient with the coach. Looking at our players today, it will take us a while to become a formidable team. We are not there yet."