Black Stars need a coach who can't be controlled – Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has spoken about the caliber of coach needed to take charge of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The Black Stars coaching role became vacant in December 2, 2022, after Otto Addo resigned following Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



With many now awaiting the appointment of Chris Hughton after the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George named him as the man who has been given the job by the Ghana Football Association, Asamoah Gyan who spent 13 years in the team has expressed his opinion.



Gyan says the team needs a coach who will be firm in taking his own decisions and not allow the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to dictate to him.



“We need an experienced coach, someone with strong credentials…Even if he is an inexperienced coach we should be able to identify what the coach has taught the players in terms of their style of play.

“You can take an inexperienced coach but make sure he understands the game, someone who will make the people understand his philosophy.



“Someone who can take charge, not someone who takes orders, you have to be strict and take charge of what you are doing,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah on YouTube.



Asamoah Gyan scored 51 goals in 109 appearances to become the all-time scorer for the Black Stars.