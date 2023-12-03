Black Stars need certain ingredients to performance - Ex-goalkeeper Abukari Damba

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Abukari Damba

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Abukari Damba believes the current Black Stars players need certain ingredients players to perform.

The recent performance of the senior national team has been questioned by several football fans.



As part of the build-up to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Black Stars engaged Mexico and USA in a friendly game in October.



Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat against the CONCACAF champions before suffering a 4-0 loss against the US men's national team.



In the Mundial qualifiers, the Black Stars opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Madagascar before losing 1-0 to Comoros in their second Group I games.

However, Damba in an interview said there is no doubt about the quality of the players but the team will need certain ingredients to perform.



"I do understand that the whole team is built around individual players," he told Citi Sports.



"Even with the individual players they need certain ingredients to be able to function, you know optimally in the game," he added.



The Black Stars will be reassembled for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.