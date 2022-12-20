0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars need good technical team to perform - Mustapha Ussif

How Black Stars Players Reacted To World Cup Exit The Black Stars line up for a game

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, says the Black Stars need a good technical team to come good.

Ghana under the leadership of Otto Addo at the 2022 World Cup failed to progress to the next round of the tournament despite masterminding the country's qualification at the expense of Nigeria.

The Black Stars, however, suffered an early exit after finishing at the bottom of Group H with three points after recording just a win and two defeats.

Following the country's elimination, Otto Addo, who also serves as Borussia Dortmund's talent coach has left his role as the head coach for the team.

But according to the sector minister, the team has enough talent but will need a good technical team to come good.

He added that the team will soon surprise the world.

"We have a very young team. What happened in Qatar shows that we have a bright future and if we keep the team together and get a good technical team to man them, we will create surprises in the world," he said as reported by Kumasi-based Pure FM.

"We have talents from 20, 21, and 22 years and if you look at what Kudus Mohammed exhibited, if we are able to play together for a very long time, we will have a good future," he added.

The Black Stars will be reassembled for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in March.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Related Articles: