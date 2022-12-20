Black Stars need good technical team to perform - Mustapha Ussif

The Black Stars line up for a game

The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, says the Black Stars need a good technical team to come good.

Ghana under the leadership of Otto Addo at the 2022 World Cup failed to progress to the next round of the tournament despite masterminding the country's qualification at the expense of Nigeria.



The Black Stars, however, suffered an early exit after finishing at the bottom of Group H with three points after recording just a win and two defeats.



Following the country's elimination, Otto Addo, who also serves as Borussia Dortmund's talent coach has left his role as the head coach for the team.



But according to the sector minister, the team has enough talent but will need a good technical team to come good.

He added that the team will soon surprise the world.



"We have a very young team. What happened in Qatar shows that we have a bright future and if we keep the team together and get a good technical team to man them, we will create surprises in the world," he said as reported by Kumasi-based Pure FM.



"We have talents from 20, 21, and 22 years and if you look at what Kudus Mohammed exhibited, if we are able to play together for a very long time, we will have a good future," he added.



The Black Stars will be reassembled for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in March.