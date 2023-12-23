Black Stars need solid technical team; it’ll reflect on the team - Laryea Kingston

Ex Ghana player, Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston believes the Black Stars need a solid technical team which will reflect on the performances of the team.

The Black Starlets assistant coach says the coach’s impact must be seen in the team wherever he goes.



Laryea however was not clear as to whether Chris Hughton is the right man for the Black Stars, with many criticising the team’s performances since Hughton took over.



“Technical team play a major role in modern football. Pep Guardiola, wherever he goes, you’ll see his handwriting there,” Laryea told Sienu TV.

“For me, I think we should have a solid technical team and it will reflect on the team.”



Ghana is set to open their group stage campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.



The Black Stars will then play against record champions Egypt in their second group match against Egypt in four days before wrapping up the group face against Mozambique on January 22.