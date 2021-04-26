Black Stars needs $25m for 2022 AFCON and World Cup tournaments - Sports Minister

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

The Black Stars will require an amount of $25 million to fund their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon and their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed.

The Black Stars are on a mission to end the country’s long awaited dream of winning the AFCON trophy but before then they will have to compete in the qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in June.



Government has had to sponsor the Black Stars for tournaments and in an attempt to solve that issue government has rolled out the Sports Fund policy which will ensure that corporate organizations sponsor national teams for tourneys.



Speaking at a breakfast meeting with Chief Executive Officers from corporate Ghana at the Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, the Minister made efforts to raise funds with support from stakeholders.



“It is the dream of the nation to win the Africa Cup of Nations again in Cameroon next year, and to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” Mustapha Ussif said.

He added, “These campaigns require a substantial amount of investment to be able to execute this mandate, approximately $25 million and government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility at the expense of other sporting disciplines.”



“Supporting the Black Stars will enable government to use the sports budget to support other disciplines especially as we gear towards the Tokyo Olympic Games,” he added.



“Historically, the Black Stars have performed well every time corporate Ghana has backed them and it is our hope that you will do same again,” Mustapha Ussif informed a gathering of CEOs from corporate Ghana.



President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, disclosed at the meeting that government will commit $10 million whiles a 5-member committee, headed by the Sports Minister, will work to raise the remaining $15 million.