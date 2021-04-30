Black Stars needs your help - President Akufo-Addo to bank CEOs

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has solicited the support of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of banks in the country for the senior national football team, Black Stars, as they prepare to participate in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and compete for a place in the World Cup to be hosted by Qatar, in June next year.

At a breakfast meeting with CEOs of banks doing business in Ghana at the Jubilee House on April 30, 2021, President Akufo-Addo said the Black Stars are poised to make history after 40 years since the team last won the continental trophy, but they do need the help of corporate Ghana to do so.



On Monday, the President in similar fashion, met with CEOs of top companies doing business in Ghana to assist government in raising a total of twenty-five million dollars ($25,000,000.00) for the Black Stars, as they prepare for the two tournaments in 2022.



In the 26th of April meeting as well as that of today, the President indicated that even before the COVID-19 Pandemic, government alone could not have raised the targeted 25 million dollars.

He noted that government has committed to contribute ten million dollars ($10,000,000.00), which means that corporate Ghana must assist in raising the remaining fifteen million dollars ($15,000,000.00), to make the participation of the Black Stars for the two major upcoming tournaments in 2022 a smooth one.



"There is the national coach himself, CK. Akonnor, supported very much by Sammy Kufour, they are the young people spearheading our efforts."



"I think that if we are in a position to support them, I am very confident that they will bring back the golden fleece," President Akufo-Addo said in his remarks to the bank CEOs.