Black Stars new boy Ibrahim Osman scores in Nordjaelland's draw against Randers FC

Black Stars' new boy Ibrahim Osman

Black Stars' new boy Ibrahim Osman registered his name on the scoresheet when Nordjaelland shared the spoils with Randers FC in the Danish Super Lig on Sunday.

The 19-year-old made a substitute appearance in his outfit's 1-1 stalemate against Randers at the Right to Dream Park.



He was introduced in the 53rd-minute mark, replacing Mario Dorgeles and made a good account of himself by netting his side's opening goal.



Osman broke the deadlock in the 68th minute in the much-anticipated clash. Nordjaelland were cruising to victory until Simen Bolkan Nordli scored from the spot in the 89th minute to rescue points for the visitors.

The forward has been instrumental for the Danish outfit this season, scoring two goals and providing 4 assists in 19 appearances in the top flight.



He is part of the Black Stars squad for the upcoming friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda respectively. Osman’s impressive performance caught the eye of Otto Addo and has therefore been handed his maiden Ghana call-up.



The Right to Dreams Academy graduate will join Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer after recently completing a move to the Premier League outfit.