Black Stars newbie Kamaldeen Sulemana presents Ghana jersey to Danish side FC Nordsjaelland

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has gifted his Black Stars shirt to Danish club FC Nordsjælland.

Kamaldeen earned his maiden call-up into Ghana’s senior national team, Black Stars, for the double header friendly games against Mali and Qatar.



The 18-year-old forward made his bow after replacing Eugene Ansah in the 43rd minute of the 3-0 loss against the Eagles of Mali last Friday.



The former Right to Dream academy ace clocked his second appearance for the team, playing 27 minutes after coming on for Tariq Fosu in the 5-1 resounding victory against Qatar on Monday.



Kamaldeen has returned to his Danish club FC Nordsjælland as they put finishing touches to the team ahead of Monday’s Super League clash against Randers FC.

The teenager meanwhile has demonstrated a wonderful gesture to FC Nordsjælland by donating his Ghana’s away shirt.



The jersey has been used as a souvenir at the side’s main office in Farum.



Kamaldeen has contributed 2 goals and 1 assist in 4 matches for the side so far in the season.