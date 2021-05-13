Black Stars not losing sleep over 2022 World Cup qualifying opponents

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana is keenly observing developments in the camps of her opponents in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor has confirmed.

The Black Stars are housed in the same group with South Africa, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe for a single spot to the next phase of the qualifiers.



Originally, the qualifying campaign should have started next month but was moved further ahead to September by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) due to Covid-19 related concerns.



In the absence of competitive games, the Ghana FA has arranged two friendly matches against the Atlas Lions of Morocco and the Elephants of Ivory Coast in June.



Speaking at a press conference to announce his squad, Charles Akonnor was asked how he was keeping tabs on the opponents in Ghana’s qualifying group.

Akonnor replied, “We have a very good video analyst who is doing a good job, and that with Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Ethiopia, we have a way of watching them and approaching the games."



“That’s why it’s also important for us to prepare very well. This I’m grateful to the FA that within this short period of time to organize these two friendlies which are very very appropriate and good for us."



“The main target is to go and do well with the qualifiers for the World Cup and I think when that moment comes which is in September, we will be ready to deliver,” he concluded.