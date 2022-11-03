0
Black Stars' penalty woes will change one day - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan At SuperSport Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, is confident the country's penalty woes will soon come to an end.

Ghana has come close to winning major tournaments but spot kicks were a curse.

Black Stars were denied the trophy during the 1992 and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] after failing to convert all their penalty successfully.

Gyan dominated the media for the wrong reasons after failing to convert a spot kick against Uruguay during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The miss denied Ghana the chance to play in the semifinals of the Mundial

However, the former Liberty Professionals and Legon Cities forward is adamant the woes will soon end.

“Games got to penalties and then we give up," he told FIFA in an interview.

"You see the fans saying we have lost because they know we are not even good at that and I think it’s a wrong way.

"You have to always think positively. On these penalty issues, I know one day everything is going to change," he added.

Ghana has qualified to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has been drawn in Group H against Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.

