Black Stars players depart to various clubs after AFCON 2021 qualifiers

The Black Stars players left to their various clubs on Wednesday

The players in the Black Stars squad have now spread out to their clubs once again after their stint in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers came to an end.

In their first competitive game this year, they faced off against Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium and came away with a 2-0 victory.



Andre Ayew was the star of the show, scoring both goals on the day. In the second clash, however, the Ghana senior national team recorded a 1-0 defeat at Khartoum to Sudan.

Mohammed Abdelrahman scored the last gasp goal to seal the victory for Sudan. Currently, the Black Stars are top of Group C with 9 points thanks to a head to head advantage over South Africa.



The stars have now made their way to continue their club adventures.