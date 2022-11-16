1
Black Stars players' jersey numbers for 2022 World Cup released

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The jersey numbers for Ghana’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been released, with some interesting numbers.

The numbers were limited to only the 26 players who were named in the squad for the tournament.

Black Stars newbies Abdul Salis Samed was handed jersey number 21 while Kamal Sowah will wear jersey number 24.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew maintained his jersey number 10, while his brother Jordan Ayew stuck to his jersey number 9.

Arsenal stars Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus will wear no.5 and no.20, respectively.

However, Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has been handed the number 19 jersey, with Mohammed Salisu taking the number 4 jersey.

Left back, Tariq Lamptey and Denis Odoi got the number 2 and 3 respectively whiles Kofi Kyereh took the jersey number 8.

The jersey numbers for goalkeepers are jersey number 1 for Lawrence Ati Zigi, number 12 for Danlad Ibrahim and number 16 for Nurudeen Abdul Manaf.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
