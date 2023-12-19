Black Stars players must be disciplined and adhere to instructions - CK Akonnor

Former Ghana coach, CK Akonnor

Former Ghana coach, CK Akonnor, has charged the playing body of the Black Stars to stay disciplined and adhere to instructions.

The performance of the senior national team has come under scrutiny following the first two games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last month.



Ghana recorded a 1-0 win against Madagascar before losing 1-0 to Comoros in their second Group I game.



However, Akonnor, speaking to Graphic Sports challenged the players to be disciplined and take the instructions issued to them by the technical team seriously because they were the ones who mostly took the blame when the team was not achieving results.



“The players also need to be disciplined by listening to the technical men who are in charge," the former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold head coach said.

"Most of the time, the blame is put on coaches because they are responsible for that which I agree but sometimes players too are reluctant to do what they are asked to do so it gets difficult for the coach”, Akonnor advised.



The playing body of the Black Stars will reassembled for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which has been scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.



Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the team and his charges will hope to win the tournament to be able to end the country's 41-year trophy drought.