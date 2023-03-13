Black Stars players set to miss Christian Atsu’s funeral

The late Christian Atsu

Some Black Stars players might not be able to attend the funeral of late Ghanaian international Christian Atsu, who will be laid to rest on Friday, March 17.

The Black Stars who have a doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers would not be able to pay their final respects to their former teammate due to their involvement with club football.



The Black Stars players who have been invited to the games against Angola are expected to arrive in the country after the burial of Atsu.



According to Abdul Haye Yartey, the local manager of Atsu, the Black Stars were not factored in the funeral arrangements of the late footballer.



He explained that the organization of the funeral rites were done in consultation with the office of the Chief of Staff, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the late footballer’s family.



“The preparation for the funeral has not factored in a role by the Black Stars as it stands despite the GFA playing a significant role in the arrangement,” Mr Yartey told Graphic Sports.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage and I can tell you that the government is playing a major role with the family to ensure Atsu gets a befitting burial.”



Christian Atsu passed away after he was trapped in the Turkey earthquake on February 6, 2023.



He was part of the Ghana team that went to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and had played for clubs such as Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle United.



In 2015, he was named Player of the Tournament at the AFCON.



